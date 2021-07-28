Police search for endangered 63-year-old man

Marvin Brown was last seen in the 600 block of Liberty Street July 26.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 63-year-old man.

Marvin Brown was last seen in the 600 block of Liberty Street July 26. Police said his family fears for his safety as he is unfamiliar with the area and is without his medication.

Brown is 6-foot, 195 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Louisville Metro Police Department's anonymous tipline at (502) 574-LMPD.

