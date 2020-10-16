Identified sailor killed at Pearl Harbor will be honored in Kentucky

Navy Fireman 2nd Class Martin Young died on Dec. 7, 1941, when the USS Oklahoma capsized.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The remains of a U.S. Navy sailor who died during the attack on Pearl Harbor were identified and will be honored in Kentucky.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency exhumed unknown remains from the USS Oklahoma in 2015 and used dental and anthropological analyses to identify veterans, including Young.