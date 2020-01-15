LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Martin Luther King Jr. would’ve been 91-years-old on January 15.

Local groups Compassion Games-Kentucky and GIVE hosted a party to celebrate his life.



Community leaders say Martin Luther King would likely still be a civil rights force to be reckoned with.



Reverend Charles Elliott is the local pastor who helped bring Dr. King to Louisville in 1964.

RELATED: Reflecting on MLK's legacy and his lessons for the future



Elliott says they need to keep The Dream alive because our communities are in a serious war.

Reverend Elliott went on to praise Governor Andy Beshear for returning voting rights to 140,000 non-violent felons who have served their time.



Elliott says this will allow these young men and women who've made mistakes to elect people into office who are concerned about the welfare of their communities.

More on WHAS11:

Keeping the 'Dream' alive: Louisville hosts Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade, events

Louisville's Postal Service to host Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration

Mayor Greg Fischer to honor civil rights pioneer Mattie Jones with the 2020 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Award

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.