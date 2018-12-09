LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Kentucky voters don't often have constitutional amendments on their ballots, but this November is an exception. That amendment, Marsy's Law, was the topic of debate for this month's Louisville Forum.

The proposal would guarantee crime victims the right to know about court proceedings, the right to be present at hearings, and the right to have a voice at those proceedings.

MORE: Effort gains momentum to bring special constitutional rights to Ky. crime victims

The General Assembly passed the measure to be on the ballot earlier this year, but opponents have recently filed a motion in court to have it taken off.

Kentucky voters will decide in November whether to add Marsy's law to the state constitution.

To learn more about Marsy’s Law, click here.

Locate your voting precinct in Kentucky or Indiana

© 2018 WHAS-TV