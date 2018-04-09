LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – There was a standing ovation Tuesday afternoon as students from Marshall County High School were honored for their courage on the most traumatic day of the lives.

“I still had certain memories. I still can't walk in the same place, in certain places because it just, it hurts so bad,” Gracie Stefan, who was one of several students to call 911 and help first responders pinpoint the accused shooter, said.

Gracie Stefan, Devan Evans, and Tristan Cline accepted Kentucky's 911 Hero Award on behalf of the school for their bravery on January 23, 2018.

The images from that day still haunting their young minds. It was the day two of their classmates were shot and killed, by another accused student who opened fire at the school that morning. 15 others were injured, including Evans who took a bullet to the shoulder.

“Literally just walking in through the door and went over to where we stand every morning. I remember saying hey to Bailey, and next thing you know I felt a big shove in my back and I didn't know what it was. I turned around and that's when I saw what was going on,” Evans described.

The 911 Hero Award is handed out every year to someone who has shown great courage during an emergency situation, but it felt appropriate to give it to the entire student body. Board members and Louisville Metro Emergency Services representatives explained how impressed they were with the determination from students who were able to give as much information as possible when calling 911.

“These students were absolutely amazing as to the level of detail they were providing. They were giving room numbers, closet numbers, which wing they were in and where they were,” Jody Duncan with Louisville Metro Emergency Services explained.

It was also clear how quickly students reacted to help one another, despite a state of shock.

“I screamed, and they screamed back someone's got a gun. I hopped in the car, pulled down the golf cart path trying to get out, and there was Dan, so I picked him up and brought him to the hospital,” Tristan Cline said describing that morning.

Since the shooting, Marshall County made some safety adjustments. Students may no longer carry backpacks and they'll be greeted with more school resource officers and metal detectors.

