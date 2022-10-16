GOAL! Couple shares sweet marriage proposal at Lynn Family stadium

After giving his fiancée an over the top proposal the first time around, Zach Johnson was in for a big surprise during Saturday night's Lou City FC game.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville City FC wrapped up their season with a 2-1 win over Hartford Athletic. The players were not the only winners Saturday night.

A few months ago, Zach Johnson proposed to his longtime girlfriend Carrie Hardaway. He made the moment very romantic and over the top.

During halftime of Saturday’s game, it would be Carrie’s turn.

She went over the top, trying to rig the halftime game so her fiancé could win, and she could propose to him.

WHAS11 News caught up with the couple Sunday telling us they loved how everything turned out and how Zach was happy about his special moment.

“I wanted it to be a fun gesture of like, ‘I want to marry you too’,” Carrie explained.

Zach responded, “Yeah, I think everyone should get engaged twice or propose twice. One that’s very sentimental and very sweet, and the other one as wild as you can think.”

We wish all the best to the happy couple.

