National Weather Service to survey storm damage in Marion County

To visualize what a macroburst is, think of the way water comes out of a faucet and hits the bottom of a sink.

MARION COUNTY, Ky. — The National Weather Service will be in parts of south-central Kentucky Thursday surveying reported damage from Wednesday's storms.

NWS Louisville tweeted that crews will be surveying damage in Marion, northeast Taylor and Casey counties.

Drone footage from Calvary, Ky., in Marion County, shows that several buildings were damaged from strong winds.

NWS Louisville said the damage in Calvary appears to be the result of a macroburst with maximum wind speeds of 85-90 miles per hour.

According to the NOAA National Severe Storms Laboratory, macrobursts are an outward burst of strong winds that occur when a strong downdraft reaches the surface.

"To visualize this process," the NSSL says on its website, "Imagine the way water comes out of a faucet and hits the bottom of a sink."

At this time, NWS Louisville said the survey is on-going.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

