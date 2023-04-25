DOJ: 2 Kentucky women charged in $500K elder fraud scheme

Court documents say the women fabricated phony documents from a Louisville law firm to create the appearance of a fake inheritance.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Kentucky women have been charged for their roles in a $500,000 fraud scheme that targeted an elderly victim.

On Tuesday, the Department of Justice said Donna Bradshaw, 57, of Lebanon, Kentucky, and Tammy Gilbert, 49, of Bradfordsville, Kentucky were sentenced and ordered to repay the stolen funds.

According to court documents, between March 2013 and June 2016, the two Marion County women engaged in multiple schemes to commit bank fraud and wire fraud.

The DOJ said Bradshaw, with Gilbert's help, defrauded an elderly victim of their money by creating a fake U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration mortgage loan reimbursement program.

The two women also fabricated documents from a Louisville law firm to create the appearance of a fictitious inheritance, authorities said.

Officials said both women pleaded guilty to two counts of bank fraud and eight counts of wire fraud. The DOJ said Bradshaw pleaded guilty in January of this year, while Gilbert pleaded guilty in June 2020.

Bradshaw will serve 48 months in prison, followed by 48 months of supervised release. She was also ordered to pay restitution of more than $582,000.

Gilbert was sentenced to five years of supervised release, including a year in home incarceration. Authorities said she was ordered to pay $10,000 in restitution and a $1,000 fine.

To report elder fraud, for non-life threatening emergencies, officials said to call the National Elder Fraud Hotline at 1-833-FRAUD-11 (or 833-372-8311).

