ADAIR CO., Ky. (WHAS11) -- The Adair County Sheriff's office made an interesting discovery in Columbia, Ky.

Deputies got a report of a suspicious vehicle being seen in the area of a cornfield. They used a drone and found marijuana growing between rows of corn.

After more than three hours, the sheriff and deputies cut out more than 1,000 plants ranging from 3 to 6 feet.

The plants had a street value of more than $500,000.

