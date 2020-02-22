Kentucky's Medical Marijuana Bill faces an uncertain future after that historic House vote late Thursday. The morning after a huge win for supporters, the Senate got to work and it quickly became clear that a divided majority may not give House Bill 136 a hearing.

"Unfortunately, I think the Senate is questioning whether we should take up this bill”, said Senate Minority Leader Morgan McGarvey. “This is the most restrictive medical marijuana bill in the country. We should have passed this five years ago. Let's get it out of here and get some people the relief that they need."

“I don't know what the sentiment of a lot of people in this body are. There are various ones that have expressed some concerns, some questions, some hope, some opportunity. But we've never really sat down and had a long conversation in our caucus or with any of them members of the Democrat’s caucus about their thoughts on this," Senate Minority Leader Morgan McGarvey said.

When asked directly whether HB 136 would receive a hearing, President Stivers said, “I don't know."

The House vote saw a divided supermajority party. There are 38 votes available in the Senate, including 29 Republicans. Typically, if the majority party cannot get at least half of their caucus to support a bill, it has no chance. We attempted an informal poll Friday by connecting with 25 of your 38 senators. 12 are a “yes” vote or leaning that way, 6 are or lean "no", undecideds total 5 and 2 would not comment.

"We’re going to move the direction the caucus wants to move," insisted President Stivers.

Looking at committee assignments, it's unclear if any might be friendly with such a divided majority. That means it may not even make it to a full Senate vote. President Stivers reflected on losing his Mother to cancer as he explained mixed emotions facing many in the majority.

“I walked off of this Senate floor in 2010, my first year as a Floor Leader, and learned that my mother had passed way, he recalled. I understand the plight of many of those people, not directly but having a family member that has had this type of type of nausea and inability to eat. So, we don't want to do something that is going to harm people but we need to make sure that we are doing it the right way.”

Medical marijuana passing will also have to contend with the calendar. We're now just beyond the halfway mark of this session so time is ticking on this issue and the other controversial issues still facing lawmakers.