LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Mariah Carey, International singing & songwriting icon, is bringing her Caution World Tour to The Louisville Palace on March 6, 2019.

Her tour starts in February.

Carey will sing "Will You" and "The Distance," along with some of her timeless music like "Fantasy," "Honey," and "Hero."

Tickets range from $54.95 to 4499.95, services charges are not reflected in this price range and the prices are subject to increase.

The show starts at 8 p.m. in March, with doors opening at 7 p.m.

Purchase tickets here or at the palace's box office.

