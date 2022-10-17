Woman charged in fatal highway crash released on home incarceration after posting bond

Maria Gibson is charged with murder and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, among other charges.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The woman charged in a deadly highway crash that killed 33-year-old Dominique Johnson in August is out on home incarceration after posting a $100,000 cash bond.

Maria Gibson is charged with murder and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, assault and criminal mischief.

According to Louisville Metro Police, on Aug. 14, Gibson was driving on I-264 East near Breckinridge Lane when she struck Johnson’s vehicle at a high rate of speed. His car was engulfed in flames, preventing him from exiting the vehicle.

Gibson told investigators she had been drinking prior to the crash. In her arrest citation, she told police she remembered starting the vehicle and then blacking out.

A Louisville judge had set her bond at $100,000 cash, which Gibson posted on Monday, court documents show. Her next court date is scheduled for Nov. 21.

