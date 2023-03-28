x
Authorities ask for help locating 46-year-old man last seen in Lyndon

Police say Marcus Freeman was last seen in the 200 block of Lyndon Lane on Tuesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a man missing from the Lyndon neighborhood.

MetroSafe has issued a Golden Alert for 46-year-old Marcus Freeman who was last seen Tuesday in the 200 block of Lyndon Lane.

A description of Freeman and the clothing he may have been wearing was not provided.

They say if you happen to see him, call 911.

