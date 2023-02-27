Popular authentic Italian pizza chain opening first Louisville restaurant

This will be the second Marco's Pizza in Kentuckiana.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular authentic Italian pizza chain is opening its first location in Louisville next month.

Marco's Pizza plans to open its newest restaurant on March 20. It will be located at 8800 Dixie Highway at Elzie Road in Valley Station.

"We are eager to bring a new location to the Louisville community, and we know the residents here will love Marco's Pizza," Regional Manager Doug Prickett said.

According to a press release, Marco's Pizza uses fresh, high-quality ingredients in their pizzas including a secret original pizza sauce recipe from its founder Pasquale "Pat" Giammarco.

"Marco's is also the first national pizza delivery brand to offer Specialty Pizza Bowls -- a crustless pizza option made to meet consumers' ever-changing dietary preferences," officials said.

The restaurant will offer carryout, delivery, app and online ordering to give customers the "convenience of picking up a quick meal or having it delivered to their door."

Marco's Pizza operates numerous locations across the United States with most being found in Florida, Georgia, Ohio and South Carolina.

This will be the second Marco's Pizza in Kentuckiana as one currently exists on Charlestown Road in New Albany, Indiana.

