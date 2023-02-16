Manual HS student struck by fellow student's car

A driver hit someone with their car at the Cardinal Boulevard and 2nd Street intersection. Both were Manual High School students.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A duPont Manual High School student is in the hospital after she was struck by a car near her school on Thursday morning.

Around 7:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded reports of a driver hitting a pedestrian with a car at the Cardinal Boulevard and 2nd Street intersection, according to an LMPD press release.

Officer's concluded the driver was traveling on Cardinal Boulevard when they attempted to make a left turn onto 2ns Street. The driver struck a pedestrian with their car while crossing the intersection.

The student hit by a car was transported to UofL hospital; officials say she is expected to survive.

The driver of the car wasn't injured, according to the release.

Both the driver and the pedestrian are students at Manual High School. LMPD officers are investigating the incident.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.