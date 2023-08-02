Another of Manual's football coaching staff removed from position

Ronnie Stoner, the brother of suspended head coach Donnie Stoner, was removed as an assistant coach from the team.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Another member of duPont Manual High School's football coaching staff has been removed from their position.

Ronnie Stoner, the brother of suspended head coach Donnie Stoner, was removed as an assistant coach from the team.

According to a Jefferson County Public School spokesperson, the district reassigned Ronnie to a bus compound where he will not have contact with students.

Donnie was removed from the head coach position last month before police arrested him on sex abuse charges Monday.

Investigators said Donnie had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student.

Ronnie is not facing any charges as of this writing.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.