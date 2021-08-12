Basketball team stuffs backpacks for orphaned Liberian students

On Thursday, the team met in the school’s courtyard to stuff backpacks with supplies for 120 orphaned students in Liberia.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Manual boys basketball team spent the evening working together off the court for a good cause.

On Thursday, the team met in the school’s courtyard to stuff backpacks with supplies for 120 orphaned students in Liberia. The school, Sarpawean Village Academy, provides young children with an education and security.

The backpacks were filled with school supplies, as well as hygiene products.

