LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A deadly crash occurred on Manslick Road and Rosewood Way around 4 a.m. Sunday.

Two motorcyclists were going southbound and were hit by a car going northbound.

The driver of the car crossed the centerline and hit the cyclists in the southbound lane. One of the motorcyclists was killed.

LMPD said the second motorcyclist was taken to University Hospital in critical condition. The driver of the vehicle was also taken to the hospital with injuries that appear to be non-life threatening.

Police say alcohol does appear to be a factor in the crash.

The driver has pending charges and police are waiting to see if the motorcyclists were also under the influence. Those charges will be released later.

LMPD said the motorcyclists were not wearing helmets, which are not required by Kentucky law.

That section of Manslick Road will be closed for about three hours and should open back up around 8 a.m. Sunday. Police are asking you to avoid that area until it is back open.