LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are asking for any information after discovering a man's body in the Shawnee neighborhood.

Officers responded to an alley off 42nd Street around noon on February 21 where the body was found.

While investigators are waiting for an autopsy to determine the cause of death, an LMPD spokesperson said the body may have been burned.

If you have any information, call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.