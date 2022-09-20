Devoted educator with 18 years experience wins 2023 Kentucky Teacher of the Year

The 6th grade English and language arts teacher has been instilling a love for reading in western Kentucky children for 18 years.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Mandy Perez was shocked when she learned she had won the prestigious 2023 Kentucky Teacher of the Year award.

In a ceremony at the Kentucky State Capitol Rotunda on Sept. 20, Perez, who teaches at Crittenden County Middle School, was first awarded Kentucky Middle School Teacher of the Year before being given the highest honor of the day.

"I certainly wasn't prepared for that," Perez said. "I know each of us wake up everyday and we walk into our classrooms and do what’s best for our students.”

The 2023 Teacher of the Year will receive a $10,000 cash award and will represent the state in the National Teacher of the Year competition.

Perez grew up in Union County, she said she used to go the extra mile as a student and does the same now as a teacher.

She has taught in Crittenden County Schools throughout her 18-year teaching career, currently teaching in the county's middle school.

Now, as the 2023 Kentucky Teacher of the Year, Perez hopes to instill a love of reading in students across the Commonwealth.

“I love what I do. I love kids and I love teaching," she said. “Teaching is the best profession in the world and as teachers, you know that. It’s tough. There’s a lot of days you don’t know if you can go back in, but we do. And every single thing we do matters.

Hopkins County’s Kelly Gates was also named the Elementary School Teacher of the Year and Woodford County’s Amber Sergent was named High School Teacher of the Year.

The Elementary and High School Teachers of the Year each will get $3,000. All three of the Teacher of the Year winners received a custom-designed glass award commemorating their accomplishments.

This was the first time the ceremony was held in person since 2019, Governor Andy Beshear, state legislators and members of the Kentucky Board of Education were in attendance.

Kentucky Commissioner of Education Jason Glass thanked Perez and said Kentucky's teachers continue to raise the bar higher every day.

“We host this ceremony every year in hopes of honoring the hard work and dedication you provide this profession,” Glass said.

