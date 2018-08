LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The Shively Police Department is investigating after two people were shot in the 2300 block of Millers Lane.

A man and a woman were shot and their condition is not known at this time. They are being treated at UofL Hospital.

The Shively Police Department said the man and the woman were shot at a business on Millers Lane.

Police said there is no active threat to the area.

