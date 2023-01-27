Man, woman shot at while in their car on Manslick Road

The man is in the hospital with a gunshot wound.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man and woman are recovering from injuries they sustained in a shooting in Louisville's Hazelwood neighborhood on Thursday night.

The two victims were in a car in a business' parking lot in the 4400 block of Manslick Road when someone began shooting at them from outside the car, according to Louisville Metro Police.

After the shooting, the two immediately drove to Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital where police were called.

The man was shot; LMPD officers believe he will survive. The woman was struck by flying debris.

Once the male victim was stabilized, he was transported to UofL Hospital for further treatment.

LMPD officers are handling the ongoing investigation; no arrest(s) have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the anonymous Crime Tip Portal online.

