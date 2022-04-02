Coroner identifies man, woman found dead from possible carbon monoxide leak at Oldham County hotel

The levels of carbon monoxide reported at the Quality Suites hotel off of I-71 prompted an evacuation of the building Friday afternoon.

LA GRANGE, Ky. — The coroner has identified two people who apparently died from a possible carbon monoxide leak at an Oldham County hotel on Friday.

Stacy Barta and John Paul Needy, both from New Albany, Indiana, were identified as the deceased.

Crews responded to the Quality Suites Hotel near I-71 in La Grange after reports of two people found unconscious.

First responders located Barta and Needy inside a hotel room, suspecting that carbon monoxide may have contributed to their deaths.

At the time, La Grange Police said levels of carbon monoxide reported by the fire department’s detectors prompted an evacuation of the building.

During that evacuation, crews found another man who was exhibiting symptoms of carbon monoxide exposure. He was taken to the hospital and further information on his condition has not been released.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and autopsy results for Barta and Needy are pending.

