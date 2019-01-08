PAOLI, Ind. (WHAS11) – Two people were found dead after a welfare check at a home in the 600 block of SW 1st Street in Paoli, Ind. on July 31.

The Paoli Police Department said the people, identified as 28-year-old Amber Tracy and 29-year-old William Tracy, were found dead after 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Amber and William were married, investigators said.

Autopsy results show Amber died from a gunshot wound and William died by suicide.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department, Orange County Coroner’s Office and Southern Indiana Transport are continuing to help the Paoli Police Department in this investigation.