Man who recorded police sues Jeffersontown officer for alleged assault

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — A Taylorsville man is suing a Jeffersontown police officer after an incident at a McDonald’s.

In the lawsuit, Joseph Bennett said Officer Manuel Cruz sucker punched him for filming a situation involving police at the McDonald’s location on Bluegrass Parkway.

During a recent news conference, Jeffersontown Police Chief Rick Sanders said Cruz and other officers were working a check cashing scheme case at the restaurant when someone identified Bennett as being involved.

Sanders said Bennett refused to give Cruz his ID and was eventually charged with menacing and resisting arrest.

Those charges have since been dropped.

Sanders said criminal misconduct has been ruled out, but they are cooperating with the county attorney and FBI civil rights task force to ensure police was followed.

Officer Cruz is on paid leave.

