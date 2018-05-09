LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified a man that drowned in the Ohio River in southwest Jefferson County on July 17.

Thirty-eight-year-old Jose David Gomar was fishing with a group of people on a boat near the Greenwood Boat Ramp when a fishing line got snagged.

Gomar jumped into the river to free the line, started having trouble in the water and went under. The people in the boat lost sight of Gomar.

Life Jackets were tossed to him before he was out of sight.

