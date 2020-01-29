LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – One person has been transported to the hospital following a water rescue in southeastern Jefferson County.

Emergency crews responded to a pond in the area of the 6200 block of Global Distribution Way around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Crews rescued a man that was inside that vehicle and it’s unclear what led up to the accident.

The man was conscious and taken to the hospital where he is expected to be okay.

The investigation is ongoing.

