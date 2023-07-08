Man taken to hospital after shooting in Portland neighborhood

LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is recovering after being shot in the Portland neighborhood, according to police.

LMPD said officers responded to a reported shooting around 9:30 Friday night in the 300 block of Short Street.

They found an adult man with a gunshot wound to his leg.

LMPD said while detectives were canvassing the area, they found the shooting happened in the 2200 block of Griffiths Avenue.

The victim was taken to the hospital with what LMPD described as non-life-threatening injuries.

There are no known suspects right now.