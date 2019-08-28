LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPDATE: The police situation has been resolved. JCPS buses are headed back to the affected areas to pick up students. There may be some delays.

A police situation in south Louisville delayed JCPS school buses Wednesday morning.

According to LMPD, officers were sent to investigate a situation at the Holiday Mobile Home Park around 3 a.m. They determined that an armed man had barricaded himself inside of a mobile home. During the investigation, JCPS buses were unable to access Minor Lane.

JCPS posted a tweet around 6:20 a.m. alerting parents to the situation.

"Due to an ongoing police investigation on Minors Lane our school buses are currently unable to travel to the communities along that street. We will keep you updated on the situation," the district said.

Officers took the man into custody just before 7 a.m. and charges are pending. JCPS buses were able to return to the areas affected to take students to school.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as they become available.

