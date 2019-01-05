LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in southwest Louisville.

Officials say Third Division officers and the Traffic Unit responded to an area in the 4800 block of Cane Run Road near a Dollar Tree store.

According to their preliminary investigation, police say a man in his 50’s was crossing Cane Run Road when we was struck by a driver of a Ford F-150 headed southbound.

That man was pronounced dead at the scene.

LMPD says the driver of that vehicle remained at the scene and is not suspected of impairment. No charges are expected.

The man has not yet been identified.

The north and southbound lanes of Cane Run Road remain closed as the investigation continues.