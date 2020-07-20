Police: Man struck, killed in Dixie Highway accident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A investigation is underway into a crash that killed a pedestrian in southwest Louisville Saturday night.
Police said the victim, a man, was hit by a vehicle in the 6900 block of Dixie Highway around 11:15 p.m.
The man was crossing Dixie Highway west to east and was struck by a vehicle headed southbound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a preliminary investigation.
Police do not believe there was an impairment on part of the drive.
The Traffic Unit is investigating.
