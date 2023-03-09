LMPD: Man hospitalized after stabbing in Valley Station

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital after he was stabbed in Louisville's Valley Station neighborhood on Thursday morning.
Around midnight, Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a stabbing in the 5200 block of Constance Drive, according to an LMPD press release.
Officers on scene found a man who had been stabbed. He was transported to UofL Hospital and officials believe he will survive.
LMPD officers are investigating the stabbing; there are currently no suspects.
Anyone with information regarding this case can call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD. Or you may utilize LMPD's Crime Tip Portal online.
