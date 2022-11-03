Man shot in Phoenix Hill neighborhood

LMPD asks anyone with information about the shooting to come forward.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital after being shot in Louisville's Phoenix Hill neighborhood Wednesday night.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 2, Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 500 block of East Liberty Street, according to an LMPD press release.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was transported to UofL Hospital with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

LMPD officers are reportedly investigating the shooting; there are currently no suspects.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call LMPD's Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-5673. You may also utilize LMPD's Crime Tip Portal.

