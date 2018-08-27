LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot outside a church on August 26.

The coroner's office said 43-year-old Bennie Berry died in the shooting at 32nd and Greenwood in the Parkland neighborhood.

Councilwoman Jessica Green tells us Berry was leaving the Elim Baptist Church when he was shot.

Police so far do not have any suspects in this case.

If you have any information that could help, you're asked to call the anonymous tip line 574-LMPD.

