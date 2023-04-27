Man shot during domestic incident with family, police say

Police said he was alert while being transported to UofL Hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is at the hospital after being shot on Thursday in southern Jefferson County.

Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) said officers responded to a report of a shooting around 9:30 p.m. in the 8300 block of Arbor Meadow Way near the Gene Snyder Freeway.

When officers arrived, police said they found a man who had been shot "during a domestic incident with family members."

LMPD's Domestic Violence Unit is investigating and police said all parties have been accounted for.

