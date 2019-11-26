LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man convicted of driving his car into a group of people in 2017 has been denied shock probation.

Chad Erdley admitted to being under the influence of drugs and alcohol before he hit nine people standing outside a popular food truck on Old Third Street in January 2017. Two of them died.

Erdley asked for shock probation earlier this month, saying he has struggled with substance abuse his entire life and needs treatment instead of jail time. He also apologized to the victims and their families in the courtroom.

The judge took some time to consider his request but ultimately decided to deny probation.

Erdley has served almost three years of his 20-year sentence.

