Officials: Man seriously burned after explosion at Kentucky boat storage facility

GOSHEN, Kentucky — An explosion at a boat storage facility in Kentucky left a man seriously injured on Friday morning.

Authorities said the explosion happened at Cardinal Harbour on Highway 1793 just after 10 a.m.

According to the North Oldham Fire Department, the man who was on the boat when it exploded was badly burned and quickly taken to UofL Hospital. No other injures were reported.

The department said the boat had at least 200 gallons of fuel on board, so it took them about 3 hours to put out the fire.

The exact extent of the man's injuries is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as we receive more information.

