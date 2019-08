ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A man was taken to Hardin Memorial Hospital after he was rescued from a fire in the 700 block of Princeton Drive in Elizabethtown.

The fire started before 11:13 a.m. on Tuesday and the Elizabethtown Fire Department responded.

The man was found unconscious in the burning structure and removed. EMS began CPR and "other resuscitative efforts" before rushing him to the hospital.

The investigation continues into the cause of the fire.