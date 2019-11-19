LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man said his catering company's truck was carrying meals for the elderly when it was stolen during a delivery. Police found it that same day, but owner of Masterson's Catering, Andrew Masterson said officers never told him that; instead he found out about it on social media.

"We do corporate events to frozen meals for the elderly," Masterson said. "We serve about 4,000 people a day."

Masterson said one of his drivers was out fulfilling that duty on Friday on West Market Street in Jeffersonville. She was carrying 20 to 30 boxes in her truck for the elderly.

"Unfortunately she left the vehicle running with the keys in it while she was dropping the food off, and somebody hopped in the vehicle and took off with it," Masterson said.

He called Jeffersonville Police to report the stolen vehicle. He posted about it on social media in hopes someone will spot it. A Facebook user commented on Masterson's post Monday with a picture of his truck in Louisville's Impound Lot.

Metro Police said it was found within minutes, but Masterson said Jeffersonville and Louisville police departments never told him, even though he called every day.

"We have been waiting all weekend and we were nervous trying to figure out what we're going to do to replace this vehicle," Masterson said.

He said it was an inconvenience especially when there are thousands who count on them.

"There were several homes that we were unable to deliver meals to on Friday until later in the evening when another vehicle returned," Masterson said.

WHAS11 called both police departments, the spokespersons said they don't know why Masterson did not find out sooner -- blaming it on a possible miscommunication.

"It would've been nicer to know sooner, but we're just thankful that it was recovered and it's in good condition," Masterson said.

Except for a ripped tractor, Masterson said the truck was not damaged. The driver's personal belongings were stolen, but they are still not sure if any meals were taken.

Jeffersonville Police Officers are looking for the suspect who stole the vehicle. Anyone who knows anything is urged call 812-218-TIPS.

