Man recovering following shooting in Highlands, police say

Police said the incident happened Saturday morning on Bardstown Road near Grinstead Drive.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot near the Highlands, according to Metro Police.

Fifth Division officers responded to Bardstown Road near Grinstead Drive around 7 a.m. Saturday.

They located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to UofL Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said all parties involved have been accounted for.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

