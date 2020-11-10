Man recovering following shooting in Highlands, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot near the Highlands, according to Metro Police.
Fifth Division officers responded to Bardstown Road near Grinstead Drive around 7 a.m. Saturday.
They located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was taken to UofL Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police said all parties involved have been accounted for.
The Major Crimes Unit is investigating.
