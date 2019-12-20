LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Eric Goodman is charged with harassment with physical contact after metro police identified him as the man who interrupted Sara Rivest's stand up.



It happened at the Bourbon and Beyond music festival in September.



In court, Goodman agreed to completing a domestic violence intervention program. If completed, his conviction will be set aside.



Goodman's next court date is set for Feb. 24.

