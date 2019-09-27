LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are conducting a death investigation after a man was pinned by his vehicle Thursday night in Louisville.

Officers were called to a home in the 13000 block of Knoll Wind Way shortly after 11 p.m. Knoll Wind Way is just off of Old Heady Road.

When they arrived, they found a man in his 60s who was pinned by his vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the man has not been released.

Police said that there does not appear to be any foul play involved and the investigation is ongoing.

