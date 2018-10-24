LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — The bears are back! You know how we to track very rare sightings of black bears near Louisville here at WHAS11.

It's been nearly two years since the last one was spotted.

Cell phone video recorded by Eric Hamilton of Elizabethtown small black bear on the move in the dark in Elizabethtown.

Eric stopped and recorded the bear at 2:00 a.m. Tuesday on the I-65 exit ramp to Highway 31W into Elizabethtown.

He also got some great pictures. Black bears have been seen in nearby Glendale over the past few years.

But until recently, the bears have been absent from the areas near Metro Louisville for 100 years. They are plentiful in Eastern Kentucky and many wildlife experts believe male bears may be traveling to our region from there.

Of course, the biggest splash was made in 2016 by Bernie the bear, named that after being seen in Bernheim Forest, 20 minutes south of the Gene Snyder Freeway.

