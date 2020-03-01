LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A veteran and known drug addict pardoned by former Governor Matt Bevin died from a possible drug overdose just days after being released.

According to the Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Jeff Cooke, Bryan Bishop was scheduled to appear before a Jefferson Circuit court Judge just days before he was pardoned. The judge was expected to order Bichop to a drug treatment program, but Cooke said he never got the chance.

Cooke said the prosecutor’s office was never contacted by the governor's office before making the decision to commute Bishop's sentence.

