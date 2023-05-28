x
Agencies searching for man who went overboard in Ohio River near Captain's Quarters

After divers searched all night, fire and police departments are dispatched today for a "recovery operation".
Credit: WHAS11 News
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Several agencies are searching the Ohio River for a man who went overboard in east Louisville early on Sunday morning.

According to Louisville Metro Police, around 12:30 a.m. LMPD's River Unit heard reports of a water rescue.

Officers were advised that Anchorage Middletown Fire & EMS had been dispatched on a report of a "man overboard" from a boat near Captain’s Quarters.  

Divers searched through most of the overnight hours and returned to the area this morning to resume what is now a recovery operation.  

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is also assisting. 

