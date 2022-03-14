Man dies after struck by multiple vehicles on I-264: LMPD

All lanes are currently blocked on Watterson East at I-64 after a pedestrian was struck by multiple vehicles.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Monday morning, MetroSafe and Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) confirmed that a pedestrian had been struck and killed on I-264 E. The accident cause lanes to be closed for hours.

Police said 30-year-old Lundon Huffman, was walking on Watterson East at 64 East, attempting to cross I-264 from South to North when he was struck by multiple vehicles. Huffman received several blunt force injuries from the collisions and was pronounced dead at the scene.

