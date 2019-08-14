LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in the Parkland neighborhood on Tuesday night.

Officials with MetroSafe said police responded to a call of a domestic situation in the 2600 block of Greenwood Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, they found three people inside the house and one of them had a gun.

According to LMPD Chief Steve Conrad, the man raised his gun toward two officers, and both officers fired their weapons. The man was taken to the hospital, but he died from his injuries.

The other two people in the house were taken to the hospital for injuries sustained during the domestic situation. Their conditions are not known at this time.

The names of the officers involved in the shooting should be released on Wednesday. The identity of the man who was killed has not been released.

