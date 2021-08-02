Motorcyclist killed in crash on Fern Valley Rd.

LMPD responded to a crash in the 2800 block of Fern Valley Rd. just before 12:30 p.m. Monday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle near the Okolona neighborhood, according to a Louisville Metro Police spokesperson.

Investigators said the crash happened when a motorcyclist traveling east struck a Ford Escape making an opposing left turn.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Various lanes of Fern Valley Road will be shut down for the next few hours as LMPD’s Traffic Unit investigates," according to a release from LMPD.

