JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WHAS11) – The Clark County Coroner has identified the man that was killed in the Jeffersonville House explosion on May 19.

William “Billy” Phillips died in the explosion that happened in Jeffersonville’s Capitol Hills neighborhood—in the 900 block of Assembly Road. His wife, who was also injured, is recovering at the hospital.

The neighborhood remains sectioned off as clean up continues. Officials said they are trying to make sure the area is safe.

The explosion is still under investigation.

