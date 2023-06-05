Man dies after car crash in Fern Creek, police say

A man driving an SUV collided with a pickup truck on Monday morning. He later died in the hospital.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was killed in a car crash in Louisville's Fern Creek neighborhood on Monday morning.

Around 7:15 a.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to a vehicle collision in the 5200 block of Billtown Road, according to an LMPD press release.

Investigators believe a man driving an SUV was traveling northbound and for an "unknown reason" crossed over the center line and collided with a pickup truck traveling southbound.

The man driving the SUV was transported to UofL Hospital where he later died of his injuries.

No other injuries were reported. Both vehicles had single occupants.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the collision.

